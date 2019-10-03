Draghi honored by Athens Academy

The outgoing president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, was honored by the Athens Academy Tuesday for the crucial role he played in stabilizing the European economy and resolving Greek banks’ recapitalization and debt-restructuring problems. The leading banker was invited by former caretaker prime minister Lucas Papademos, who extolled Draghi’s "constructive and decisive contribution." "I know first hand" how much he helped Greece, Papdemos said. He also described the Italian official’s expansionary monetary policy as "radical." [Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]