ATHEX: Stock index contraction is contained by session’s end

Stocks continued to decline on Tuesday at Athinon Avenue, as pressure grew, mainly on bank stocks, before easing during the closing auctions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 861.50 points, shedding 0.80 percent from Monday’s 868.42 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.79 percent to 2,139.95 points, while small-caps increased 0.22 percent.

The banks index declined 0.83 percent, with Piraeus falling 3.31 percent, National conceding 1.18 percent and Eurobank decreasing 0.90 percent. Alpha improved 0.41 percent. Jumbo lost 3.33 percent, Viohalco gave up 2.43 percent and Motor Oil dropped 2.05 percent, while Ellaktor earned 1.97 percent.

In total 41 stocks reported gains, 66 sustained losses and 19 closed unchanged. Trading of Elviemek and Yalco is suspended as of Tuesday.

Turnover amounted to 56.2 million euros, down from Monday’s 73.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange was closed on Tuesday due to a national holiday.