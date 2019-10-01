Consumer confidence climbed to a 19-year peak in September, coinciding with an improvement in the economic sentiment index, the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) reported on Tuesday.

It attributed the record levels registered to the post-election euphoria this summer that notably continued into September.

"In this survey there is positive feedback, for the time being, to the declarations of intent by the new government, as the interventions have been rather mild on a legislative level," IOBE commented.