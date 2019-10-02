Mitsotakis, Draghi discuss reforms, banks

The Greek government's reform plan, the attraction of investments, and the tackling of non-perfuming loans held by the country’;s lenders where the main issues discussed between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and outgoing President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis said his government wants to implement the necessary changes to turn Greece into an attractive destination for investment.

Draghi was honoured by the Academy of Athens on Tuesday for his role in rescuing the European economic and monetary union and for his response and actions in dealing with the debt crisis in the eurozone.



Speaking at the event, the central banker said real economic convergence is important for the cohesion of a monetary union, and called for appropriate national and European policies to help countries affected by the recent crisis, like Greece.



He also defended ECB's policy of negative interest rates and quantitative easing and argued that eurozone's resilience after many years of crisis proved his critics wrong.