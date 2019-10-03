Magnitude 5.1 tremor rattles Rhodes

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck east of the island of Rhodes early Thursday morning, without causing injuries or damages.

According to the Athens’ Geodynamic Institute, the tremor, whose epicenter was 37 kilometers east of the island, was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers.

European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake struck at a depth of no more than two kilometers.



Efthymios Lekkas, head of Greece's Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, told TV channel Skai this quake is not connected to the Anatolian Plate and that aftershocks of up to 4.5 on the Richter scale should be expected.