No trains, metro work stoppages on Thursday

Trains in Greece went out of service for a second day on Thursday, as the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers (POS) said talks with Italian-owned railway service operator Trainees and its rolling stock maintenance provider, Rosco, over their collective labor agreement yielded no results.

The 24-hour strike will also affect the suburban and the Kifissia-Piraeus urban electric railways (ISAP), while employees at the Athens metro will hold a three-hour work stoppage from noon till 3 p.m.

There will be no services in the metro line from Doukisis Plakendias station to the airport.

Railways employees will hold a protest rally outside the headquarters of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) in central Athens.