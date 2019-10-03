Migrant arrivals continue in Lesvos

Five boats carrying a total of 191 migrants reached the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Thursday, according to data cited by state-run broadcaster ERT.

The first three vessels were located off the coast of Skala Sykamias, a frequent disembarkation spot for migrants, where authorities rescued 142 people, while another 48 were picked up from two boats in the sea area off Lesvos’ airport.

These arrivals are added to the 213 migrants who reached Lesvos on Wednesday.

As part of the government’s efforts to decongest the reception and identification centre in Moria, another 570 migrants and refugees are expected to be transferred to the mainland on Sunday, and from there to the Vagiochori camp, near Thessaloniki, in northern Greece.