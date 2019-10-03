Ν17 hitman submits new prison leave request

Dimitris Koufodinas, the convicted hitman of the November 17 terrorist group, submitted last week a fresh furlough request to the disciplinary board of the rural prison of Cassavetia, central Greece, where he is being held, a local news website reported Thursday.

The request is the first after a council of judges in Volos rejected three previous petitions and is expected to be discussed in the coming days or next week, according to Magnesia News.

If there is no unanimous decision in the disciplinary board, the request will be presented before the council of judges.

Koufodinas, 61, is serving his multiple life sentences for assassinations he committed as a member of N17. So far, he has received six prison leaves from the high security Korydallos prison where he was initially held and then from Kassavetia where he was transferred in August 2018.