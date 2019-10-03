Three policemen serving in Attica’s aliens bureau were arrested by officers of the internal affairs division for allegedly blackmailing a businessman in order to reduce a fine, Kathimerini understands.

The three suspects, one of which is the head of the aliens bureau, have been charged with bribery and breach of duty, according to sources.

The businessman, owner of a recycling company in Megara, western Attica, told police that he had been approached by the three officers who asked for 10,000 euros to lower a fine handed to him for employing foreign nationals without legal documents.

In a sting operation set up by internal affairs, the businessman gave one of the officers 3,000 euros in marked notes.