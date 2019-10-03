GSEE union sends cleanup crews to remove strike posters

File photo

Trade unions that are members of Greece’s umbrella private sector union GSEE on Thursday announced that special cleanup crews have been sent to remove posters and other material linked to Wednesday's rally in central Athens, state-run news agency ANA-MPA said.

The unions had participated in a 24-hour strike and rally held on Wednesday at GSEE's recommendation.

"We want to thank the Greek capital and its citizens for tolerating this method of promoting our positions for a few days and state that we are making every effort to minimize pollution in the urban environment,” the union said in a statement.

It also said it plans in the future to use mostly the media and internet to inform the public of its activities.