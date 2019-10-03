More than 700 migrant arrivals in Lesvos in past 36 hours

A total of 703 refugees and migrants arrived on the island of Lesvos between Tuesday midnight and Thursday noon, authorities announced on Thursday.

Based on the data, 191 people reached the island on Thursday, 177 on Wednesday and 335 on Tuesday.

The number of those hosted in and around the Moria reception centre has jumped 140 percent in the period July-September 2019 from 5,500 to a whopping 13,200, while, in the same period, 4,000 people have been transferred to reception facilities on the mainland.

Authorities plan to transfer another 570 asylum seekers to the mainland this Sunday, and from there to the Vagiochori camp, near Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, in an ongoing effort to decongest Moria where living conditions are dire.