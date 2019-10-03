AHI applauds Pompeo's engagement in US-Greece cooperation

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) has commended US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his commitment to the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue ahead of his visit to Athens later this week.

“Your visit underscores the importance of the US-Greece strategic partnership and Greece’s geostrategic value,” AHI President Nick Larigakis wrote in a letter to Pompeo, in which he also stressed the ways Greece continues to be of vital importance for the projection of U.S. strategic interests by its geographic location and its strong, unwavering support for NATO.

Pompeo’s visit to Athens also provides the opportunity to discuss Turkey’s threats in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean as not being in the best interests of the United States, Larigakis asserts in the letter.



The US secretary of state is expected in Athens on Friday, where he will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.