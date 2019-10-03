Gallardo & Kloeckner | Athens | October 7

Argentinean pianist Jose Gallardo and German cellist Benedict Kloeckner will inaugurate the new season at the Parnassos Literary Society with a concert titled “Stay Tuned.” The two soloists, who have been gaining widespread critical popularity in recent years, will perform selections of Mendelssohn, Chopin, Shostakovich and Piazzolla. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 20 and 35 euros from www.ticketservices.gr or by calling 210.723.4567.

Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917