Jose Carreras | Athens | November 24

World-famous Spanish opera singer Jose Carreras, hailed as one of the three great tenors of the modern age, will perform in Athens for one night only on November 24 in a concert that is reported as being the last he is planning in Greece and the Balkans. The 72-year-old, renowned for his performances in the operas of Verdi and Puccini, will be joined by the ERT Symphony Orchestra in a program of his greatest arias. Tickets for the show at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) Basketball Arena start from 35 euros, and are available at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m.



OAKA Basketball Arena, Spyrou Loui Avenue, Maroussi, tel 210.683.4773