Swan Lake | Thessaloniki | October 4-6

Photo: Maria Cheliopoulou

Greek National Opera Ballet director Constantinos Rigos takes a fresh approach to Tchaikovsky's all-time classic “Swan Lake” in a brand-new version in which the pioneering choreographer moves the action to a post-apocalyptic world where the characters are environmental refugees. Rigos' “Swan Lake” will be on stage at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall from October 4 to 6, with performances starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 24, 30 and 40 euros, from www.ticketservices.gr and from the theater's box office.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.938-9, www.tch.gr