City of Athens launches public-private cooperation initiative

TAGS: City Life, Initiative

The City of Athens has launched an initiative to get private businesses, organizations and individuals involved in a drive to improve the quality of life in the downtown area.

“Adopt Your City” is a call for participants to take on the cost of maintenance of a street, sidewalk, park, public square, playground or even a single bench, in cooperation with the municipal authority.

Unveiling the program at an event hosted by the British Hellenic Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said it represents a “new model of public policy” with the involvement of the business and academic communities and civil society.

