Southern EU states cooperate on emerging technologies

Seven southern European Union member-states signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday for closer collaboration on emerging technologies like blockchain, cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.



Malta, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal and Cyprus have committed themselves to exploring the possibility of cooperating on cross-border distributed ledger technologies projects and sharing best practices in the application of distributed ledger technologies.



The agreement was reached during the South EU Telecommunications Ministers Summit hosted by Malta.



Through the memorandum of understanding, a framework was established for the sharing of best practices in the design and application of distributed ledger technologies at a governmental level between Southern European countries.



An expert group will be set up to discuss the mentioned initiatives.



[Xinhua]