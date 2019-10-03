Nicosia monitoring Yavuz inside Cyprus’ EEZ

Nicosia is closely monitoring the course of Turkish drillship Yavuz within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus, though a government source told CNA that there is nothing to announce at the moment, as the final destination of the drillship remains unknown.



“We are monitoring the situation, we are aware of what’s happening. At the moment there is nothing to say,” the same source said.

According to the website Marinetraffic, Yavuz is sailing off Cyprus towards the second drillship Fatih which has been anchored 36 nautical miles west of Akamas peninsula since May 4. Before that, Yavuz had stayed off the coast of Karpasia, in the eastern coast of Cyprus, until September 17, when it departed for a Turkish port in Mersin.

Turkey issued a navigational telex (navtex), announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus and since May 4, the Turkish drill ship Fatih has been anchored 36 nautical miles west of Akamas peninsula. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus. Ankara extended the navtex until November 1. [Kathimerini Cyprus]