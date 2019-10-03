Prison board rejects Koufodinas furlough request

The board of Cassaveteia Prison in central Greece on Thursday rejected a request by November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas for a temporary release from custody on furlough.

The board of the rural agricultural prison rejected the request on the grounds that Koufodinas, who is serving 11 successive life sentences for his role as the militant organization's hitman, has not expressed any remorse for his crimes.

Its decision comes after a judicial committee in the nearby city of Volos also turned down a similar petition three times.

Koufondias has already been granted six leaves.