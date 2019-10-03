WADA suspends credentials of Greece’s dope-testing lab

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the accreditation of the Doping Control Laboratory at the Olympic Stadium of Athens (OAKA) for six months for failing to meet the necessary standards, the General Secretariat for Sports said Thursday.



The decision was communicated in a letter by WADA President Sir Craig Reedie that was received by Greek authorities on Tuesday.



A WADA inspection in June 2018 found the OAKA lab failed to meet the International Standard for Laboratories, whose aim is to ensure production of valid test results and evidentiary data and to achieve uniform and harmonized results and reporting from all accredited laboratories.



Inspectors reported serious understaffing, outdated equipment and a lack of validation of methods for confirming banned substances.



A statement by the general secretariat Thursday blamed the “foot-dragging” of the former leftist administration, pointing a finger at ex-sports ministers Stavros Kontonis and Giorgos Vasiliadis.



It said authorities will take all necessary steps to rectify the situation and upgrade the Greek anti-doping authority ESKAN.