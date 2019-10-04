Turkey has been stirring the pot on a number of complex and sensitive issues, notably migration, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Faced with such a dangerous player, Athens and Nicosia do not just have to present a completely united front; they also need to be perfectly synchronized in their policies and reactions.

The prevalent notion that decisions on how to react are taken by Cyprus while Greece’s role is to give its support to those decisions can lead to a two-speed policy.

The blame game has been played often enough between Cyprus and Greece; it’s time for it to stop.