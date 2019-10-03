ATHEX: Benchmark falls for fourth day in a row

The main index of the Greek stock market continued to slide for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, though not as dramatically as Wednesday’s 3 percent drop. The morning’s brief reaction to three days of losses gave way to another selling spree later in the day, leading the benchmark close to the 820-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 822.80 points, shedding 1.53 percent from Wednesday’s 835.55 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.63 percent to 2,040.69 points, while small-caps gave up 0.05 percent.

The banks index slumped 3.42 percent, with National decreasing 5.23 percent, Alpha conceding 3.80 percent, Piraeus easing 3.43 percent and Eurobank parting with 1.89 percent. The losers also included Public Power Corporation (3.44 percent), Terna Energy (3.18 percent) and Ellaktor (2.68 percent). Hellenic Exchanges advanced 2.07 percent.

In total 34 stocks posted gains, 72 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 94.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.65 percent to close at 65.72 points.