Greece: Turkey's drilling plan in Cyprus' EEZ 'contrary to any notion of legality'

Turkey's intention to conduct a new round of offshore drilling within the Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is “completely contrary to any notion of legality,” Greece said on Friday, after a Turkish diplomat announced drill ship Yavuz would start work on October 7.

Greece's Foreign Ministry said this news comes after “a slew of violations” against the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Cyprus, international law and the European acquis and is “in defiance of the calls by the EU and the international community to respect the rights of Cyprus and defuse tensions.”

The area in question, which is in Block 7 of Cyprus’ EEZ, has already been licensed by Turkey for exploration to the French-Italian consortium of Total and Eni.



According to reports, the Yavuz was located at a location that Turkey calls “Guzelyurt-1” on Thursday afternoon in an area claimed by Turkey.

“The region of the Eastern Mediterranean is in absolute need of stability and security. Such actions do not contribute to that. On the contrary, they undermine any efforts to consolidate peace and cooperation in the region,” the Greek Foreign Ministry added.

