Fruits and Symbols | Athens | To October 31

Pomegranates, grains, grapes and olives have served as a steady source of inspiration for engravers, jewelry makers and other artists since ancient times. The Numismatic Museum presents 337 ancient coins, stone seals and lead and clay items depicting Greek fruits and foliage, which are displayed alongside 19 pieces of jewelry by Greek and foreign designers. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.nummus.gr.

Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou, tel 210.363.205

