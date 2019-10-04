Wim Mertens | Athens | October 22

Belgian composer Wim Mertens, a leading figure on the contemporary classical and avant-garde music scenes, takes the stage at the Pallas Theater with a program of pieces composed for films and plays, but also tracks from his latest album, “That Which Is Not.” Mertens is best known for his ensemble compositions, solo piano compositions and experimental works. He has released more than 60 albums and is the author of “American Minimal Music.” The concert begins at 9.30 p.m. For more information about Mertens, visit wimmertens.com. Tickets, which start from 29.70 euros, can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, tel 210.321.3100