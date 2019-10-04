Dendias welcoming Pompeo on Friday evening

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will welcome US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Athens on Friday evening, the ministry said in a press release.

On Saturday at 12:30, Dendias and Pompeo will discuss bilateral and regional issues at the ministry of foreign affairs and sign the Protocol of Amendment to the Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement (MDCA).



The new deal establishes the operational framework of the US presence at the northern Greek port of Alexandroupoli, which Greece sees as being of significant geostrategic value.

It also outlines the terms of operation at Marathi at the Souda base on Crete and also ensures the establishment of high-technology installations on Greek soil and within Greek bases and camps in central Greece.

Their meeting will be followed by a press conference at about 14:20.

Pompeo is also scheduled to meet Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday and Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.



The head of US diplomacy is visiting Athens after travelling to Italy, Montenegro and North Macedonia.