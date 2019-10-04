ATHEX: Weekly drop of 5.3 pct for benchmark

After four days of losses, the majority of its stocks on the Greek bourse edged higher on Friday, although banks’ failure to rise to the occasion contained the benchmark’s expansion.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 824.29 points, adding 0.18 percent to Thursday’s 822.80 points.



On a weekly basis it contracted 5.29 percent.



The large-cap FTSE 25 index grew 0.42 percent to 2,049.34 points.



The banks index slipped 0.20 percent, as Piraeus fell 0.74 percent, National conceded 0.25 percent and Eurobank gave up 0.24 percent. Alpha was unchanged.



Aegean Air shrank 2.37 percent, but Viohalco improved 1.91 percent and Ellaktor rose 1.72 percent.



In total 56 stocks went up, 37 declined and 31 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 61.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s 83 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange shrank 0.62 percent to close at 66.13 points.