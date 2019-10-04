EU, Cyprus discuss possible 'targeted measures' against Turkey over drilling

The European Commission and Cyprus urged Turkey on Friday to respect the sovereign rights of the island state and discussed the possibility of adopting targeted measures against Ankara if it continues its drilling activities.

According to a press release by the Commission, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said they “deplored” Turkey’s further drilling activities 45 nm off the southern coast of Cyprus.

“Turkey needs to refrain from such actions and respect the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with international law within its Exclusive Economic Zone,” the Commission said.

The two officials discussed the possibility of “targeted measures” in light of Turkey’s continued activities, while Mogherini decided that the issue will be on the agenda of the next Foreign Affairs Council on 14 October in Luxembourg.

“Turkey’s actions come at a moment when intensified efforts are ongoing for the resumption of Cyprus settlement talks under the auspices of the United Nations Secretary General. It remains crucial to ensure a conducive environment for these talks,” the Commission added.