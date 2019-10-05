Moscovici meets with PM to discuss reforms progress

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed reforms aimed at boosting growth and creating new and well-paid jobs with visiting European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici on Friday.



Speaking to reporters, the outgoing commissioner confirmed the existence of a fiscal gap in 2020 but refrained from providing a figure regarding the size of this gap, saying the estimates fluctuate on a daily basis.

The goal, he said, is to ensure that the gap is covered by October 15, when Greece submits its draft budget to the European Commission.

Asked if the gap can be covered, he said: “Greece is a free country. I will not say what must be done. It is not in a program. I’m sure that solutions will be found.”

He did however come down on the side of lower primary budget surpluses after 2020.