US donates new technology to Greek police

TAGS: Crime, US

Greek law enforcement officers will be equipped with the latest technology in police radios thanks to a donation from the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

The initiative is a response to concerns that the analogue two-way radios currently used by the Greek force are not secure and can experience interference from other radio systems.

It is part of a cooperation pact signed in April by US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt and Andreas Daskalakis, now deputy chief of the Greek Police, following a meeting last year between then citizens’ protection minister Olga Gerovasili and State Department counterterrorism official Alina Romanowski.

