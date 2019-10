US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted upon his arrival in Athens on Friday evening by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. The two men will ratify on Saturday the amendment to the Greece-US Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA). The new agreement concerns the use not only of Souda Base but the air bases of Stefanovikeio and Larissa in central Greece and Alexandroupoli port. Pompeo will also meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. [Yannis kolesidis/EPA]