Dr Emanuele Grimaldi on Friday revealed his coastal shipping group’s interest in new acquisitions not only in the Greek ferry market but also in the Greek ports system.

He referred to the Italian group’s obvious interest in participating in the utilization of the port of Iraklio on Crete, which sees the arrival and departure of around a million passengers and hundreds of thousands of trucks each year on Grimaldi’s Minoan Lines.

Grimaldi noted that the ports of Igoumenitsa and Patra would also be attractive.

He added that if rival Attica Holdings or ANEK were to go up for grabs, then the Grimaldi Group would definitely be interested, provided that the terms of sale were attractive.