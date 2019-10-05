Wet weather causes mudslides in Cephalonia

A spate of bad weather at the end of last week struck parts of the country particularly hard, with residents of Cephalonia struggling over the weekend to deal with widespread damage wreaked by torrential rain that left parts of the Ionian island covered in mud.

The village of Nyfi close to Cephalonia’s capital of Argostoli was left reeling, with an undetermined number of animals and vehicles reportedly swept away in floodwaters mixed with mud and debris on Friday night.

Municipal earthmoving machines cleared roads on Saturday as efforts got under way to repair damage to homes and roads. There were no reports of any injuries.

A new wet front is forecast to hit much of the country early this week, including the greater Athens area, according to meteorologists. Conditions are seen improving from Wednesday onward.

Heavy rainfall and hailstorms on Friday wreaked significant damage to crops in Thessaly and other parts of central Greece, with reports from Markopoulo, eastern Attica, of hailstones the size of golf balls.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, around 27,000 bolts of lightning were recorded on Friday.