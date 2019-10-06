Rouvikonas targets offices of mining company in Maroussi

Members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas early Sunday vandalized the offices of the mining company Larco in Maroussi, north of Athens, to protest the death of an employee during work hours over the summer.

Intruders scaled the perimeter fence of the grounds at around 5 a.m. and used sledgehammers to smash the entrance which they also defaced with paint.

Later in the day, the group posted a claim of responsibility for the attack on the internet, citing the death in July of a worker.