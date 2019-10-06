The hike in electricity rates by Public Power Corporation has increased competition among alternative suppliers, as an increasing trend has been observed of customers abandoning PPC for private providers over the last month that the increase has applied – even though it has yet to appear on bills.

The flow of power consumers from the electricity giant to its smaller rivals has been greatest in the category of consistent customers, who besides facing higher power rates (although some levies have been cut to offset the impact on bills) have also seen a cut in the discount for paying on time from 10 percent to 5 percent.

An outpouring of clients has also been reported in the medium-voltage category (not including energy-intensive industries), which has seen a total hike of 20 percent, including a cut in the discount for consistent payments from 10 to 5 percent.

An official at an alternative supplier spoke to Kathimerini about the doubling of the growth rate of its low-voltage customers in September, while most other companies have also recorded an increase. PPC confirms the loss of customers over the last month, which it attributes to its rivals’ advertising campaigns, given that the offsetting measures for bills will counterbalance the hikes.