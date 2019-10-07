More than 30 areas identified for hydrocarbon exploration

Over 30 areas have been identified for hydrocarbon exploration in the Ionian Sea and off the coast of western and southern Crete, the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported on Sunday.

The map of "plots" was presented by Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management chief Yiannis Basias at an energy conference on the Eastern Mediterranean, ANA-MPA said.

Parliament has ratified a concession agreement with Total, ExxonMobil and Hellenic Petroleum consortium for exploration in southwest Crete and west Crete, as well as an agreement with the Hellenic Petroleum and Repsol consortium for the concession of exploration in the Ionian sea area and another with Hellenic Petroleum for the concession of exploration in Area 10 of the Ionian Sea, in Kyparissia Bay.