Greek PM heads to Cairo for tripartite summit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be traveling to Cairo on Monday to attend the seventh tripartite summit between Greece, Egypt and Cyprus, which will take place the following day.

As part of talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Cyprus’ Nicos Anastasiades, Mitsotakis will be signing a tripartite as well as bilateral agreements on investment cooperation, but also to stress the importance of cooperation between neighbors as a cornerstone of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek prime minister is expected to hail the tripartite partnership with Egypt and Greece as a model for other agreements between states in the areas of investments, energy and culture, while further calling for a restart to Cyprus reunification talks.

Mitsotakis will also be meeting with representatives of the Greek community of Cairo, while his trip also includes a visit to Alexandria and a meeting with Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodore II.

He will be accompanied on his trip by the ministers for Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, Environment and Energy Kostis Hatzidakis and Culture Lina Mendoni, as well as by the head of Enterprise, Greece Georgios Filiopoulos.