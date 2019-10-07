PM to meet with opposition leaders on overseas vote

The office of Kyriakos Mitsotakis is arranging a series of meetings to take place in the next few days between the prime minister and the leaders of Greece’s opposition parties for a discussion on whether Greeks living abroad should vote in national elections and how this would be best carried out.



Meetings have reportedly already been arranged on Friday with former prime minister and leftist SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras, center-left Movement for Change leader Fofi Gennimata and the Greek Communist Party’s Dimitris Koutsoumbas.

Sources say that even though the government is unlikely to get support for its proposal from SYRIZA and KKE, the center-right administration is confident of mustering the 200 votes it needs in the 300-seat House with its 158 MPs and support from other parties.

They add that Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos has been sounding out the different parties on the issue ahead of the prime minister’s meetings to gauge their position.