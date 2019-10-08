Swan Lake | Piraeus | October 9-20

The Russian Ballet Theater takes the stage at the Piraeus Municipal Theater with Tchaikovsky’s much-loved classic “Swan Lake” in a series of performances including matinees and afternoons from October 9 to 20. Tickets cost 15 to 30 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr or at the theater’s box office, which is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 4 to 8 p.m.



Piraeus Municipal Theater, 32 Iroon Polytechniou, tel 210.414.3310