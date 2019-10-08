The Great Tamer | Athens | November 29 & 30

After touring Europe, North America, Asia and Australia for the past two-and-a-half years, award-winning choreographer Dimitris Papaioannou returns to Greece for two final performances of “The Great Tamer” at the Athens Concert Hall on November 29 and 30. With allusions to Greek mythology, the paintings of Mantegna, Courbet and Rembrandt, and films including Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey,” in this piece Papainoannou explores the inner forces that man has to tame in order to achieve self-fulfillment in an Onassis Cultural Center production featuring a stellar cast and crew. Tickets cost 12 to 45 euros and are expected to sell out fast.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr