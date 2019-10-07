Turkish jets fly over Greek islets

Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Anthropofagi and Makronisi chain of islets in the eastern Aegean the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said Monday.



The two F-16 jets entered Athens' Flight Informational Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan at 2.37 p.m. and 2.39 p.m.



The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with international rules of engagement.