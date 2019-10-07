NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkish jets fly over Greek islets

TAGS: Defense, Turkey

Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Anthropofagi and Makronisi chain of islets in the eastern Aegean the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said Monday.

The two F-16 jets entered Athens' Flight Informational Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan at 2.37 p.m. and 2.39 p.m.

The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets  in line with international rules of engagement.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 