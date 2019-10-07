NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man dies in Ptolemaida after hunting accident

TAGS: Death

A 67-year-old man died on Monday morning after being accidentally shot during a wild boar hunt in a forested area between the northern Greek towns of Kozani and Florina on Sunday.

According to reporters, a fellow hunter mistook him for their quarry.

He was rushed to a hospital in the town of Ptolemaida, where he underwent surgery but died.

