Man dies in Ptolemaida after hunting accident
A 67-year-old man died on Monday morning after being accidentally shot during a wild boar hunt in a forested area between the northern Greek towns of Kozani and Florina on Sunday.
According to reporters, a fellow hunter mistook him for their quarry.
He was rushed to a hospital in the town of Ptolemaida, where he underwent surgery but died.