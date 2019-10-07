Suspended sentence for baby killer

A 19-year-old woman was handed a five-year suspended sentence on Monday for the murder of her baby that was found in a street dumpster in the Athens district of Petroupoli in February last year.



Her 54-year-old mother and accessory to the murder received a 12-year suspended sentence.



The court ruled that the then 18-year-old’s age was a mitigating circumstance in the reasoning behind the sentence.



The two women were allowed to walk free until their case is heard by a court of second instance but have been banned from leaving the country and must appear at their local police station twice a month.



The 19-year-old said it was an unwanted pregnancy and that she strangled the baby with its umbilical cord and stuffed its mouth with paper to stop it from crying with the help of her mother before disposing of it in the street dumpster.