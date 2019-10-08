Public schools in Greece will get faster internet service, the Education and Digital Governance ministries said Monday, announcing a program to convert existing ADSL lines to VDSL.



About 1.37 million students and 142,000 teachers at 11,400 schools across the country are expected to benefit from the changes.

The existing contractor has agreed to carry out the upgrade free of charge. Education Minister Niki Kerameus said the superior broadband internet services would promote student skills and facilitate the work of teachers.



Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis stressed that the program would be implemented at zero cost for taxpayers while ensuring security, credibility and transparency.