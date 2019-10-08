The Greek Police (ELAS) are examining the veracity of three texts posted online over the last two weeks and signed by a group calling itself the “Revolutionary Anarchist Armed Strugglers.”



The first post on September 28 claimed responsibility for an armed attack on riot police in the central district of Exarchia. Police have not confirmed the attack.

The second post last Saturday claimed a bomb attack on a strip club on central Pireos Street which police had initially thought was mob-related.

The third text uploaded on Monday morning referred to security measures taken for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Athens last weekend.



Officials have attributed the text to the recent crackdowns in Exarchia, known as an anarchist haunt.