Donald Tusk in Athens for Democracy Forum Oct. 9-10

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, will visit Athens on Wednesday and Thursday after an invitation by the Athens Democracy Forum.



On Wednesday, Tusk will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at 3 p.m., before addressing the Forum at 6.10 p.m. and meeting with Athens Mayor Costas Bakoyannis at 7.40 p.m.



On Thursday he will participate in the Forum again and at 8:45 p.m. he will attend a ceremony in which the City of Athens Democracy Award will be posthumously awarded to Pawel Adamowicz, the assassinated mayor of Gdansk, Poland.



The Athens Democracy Forum, in its sixth year, is held by the Democracy & Culture Foundation in collaboration with the New York Times, the United Nations Democracy Fund, the City of Athens and Kathimerini newspaper.

[ANA-MPA]