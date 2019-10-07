ATHEX: Lowest trading volume in last eight months

The prospect of Greece reopening its 10-year bond issued in March appeared to have seized the attention of most traders on the Greek stock market on Monday, with observers getting the distinct impression they were saving their cash for the reissue that is expected to fetch 1.5 billion euros on Tuesday. This explains Monday’s particularly low turnover, which delivered moderate gains for the benchmark and the majority of stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 829.52 points, adding 0.63 percent to Friday’s 824.29 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index grew 0.64 percent to 2,062.36 points, but mid-caps fell 0.81 percent.

The banks index advanced 1.12 percent, as Piraeus improved 1.49 percent, National climbed 1.41 percent, Alpha rose 1.36 percent and Eurobank edged up 0.60 percent. Motor Oil jumped 3.53 percent, OPAP increased 2.76 percent and Public Power Corporation earned 2.15 percent, as Ellaktor tumbled 4.29 percent and Hellenic Exchanges lost 2.02 percent.

In total 54 stocks recorded gains, 43 suffered losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest since mid-February, amounting to just 30.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s 61.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.77 percent to close at 66.13 points.