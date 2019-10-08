Technopolis set to host green innovation marathon

The Environment Ministry has announced it will stage a green innovation marathon on December 14-15. The Go 4.0 Green Crowdhackathon will be held at Technopolis in Gazi, central Athens.



Participants will work together to highlight green innovation applications to tackle climate change, plastic pollution, energy waste and other environmental issues. Cash prizes will be awarded to participants who distinguish themselves with their innovations.

The event is aimed at startups, students, researchers and developers from all over Greece, and interested parties will be briefed on the details in an open workshop on October 22.



The entry form is available online at www.crowdhackathon.com/go4green/.