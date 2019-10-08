Simultaneous tenders for Alexandroupoli and Kavala ports

The government and state sell-off fund TAIPED have agreed to two simultaneous but not interconnected tenders for the concession of the port authorities of Alexandroupoli (pictured) and Kavala, to be announced in the first quarter of 2020 in the context of the new privatizations program.

Declaring the two proclamations at the same time is seen as facilitating those interested in both ports – which could complement each other thanks to their proximity.

Investment interest has increased and the value of the Alexandroupoli port is reported to have grown after the defense deal with the US.