Culture minister lightly injured in car accident

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni was lightly injured in a car accident on Monday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The accident happened at the corner of Mihalakopoulou and Kerasoundos streets in central Athens, when a vehicle crushed into the minister's car, injuring her and another passenger.

She was transferred to Evangelismos hospital where she underwent a health check and was fitted with a neck collar.

Mendoni returned to her duties later in the day, answering lawmakers' questions in Parliament, the news agency said.